Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 16,978 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (BATS:JMST)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,978 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for 2.5% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $6,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,023,233,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,032,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 373.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 727,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,971,000 after buying an additional 574,170 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,704,000 after buying an additional 443,506 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 173.1% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 561,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,303,000 after acquiring an additional 355,573 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JMST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.74. The company had a trading volume of 227,016 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.64.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.