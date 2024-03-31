Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,948 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,485 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,502,000 after buying an additional 5,918,534 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26,980.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,574,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,802 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,844,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,333,000 after buying an additional 1,768,578 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,543,000.

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.15. 1,981,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,070. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.89 and a twelve month high of $74.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

