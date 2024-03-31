Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.09. 807,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,691. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $84.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

