Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1,172.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,809 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344,416 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980,634 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,496,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,080 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,233,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,793,000 after purchasing an additional 267,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,508,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,184 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,401,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,785. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.78. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.1279 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

