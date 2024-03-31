Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $850,000 in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULST. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,069.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 90.8% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $264,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Price Performance

ULST stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.50. 87,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,950. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.34. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.07 and a 52-week high of $40.69.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

