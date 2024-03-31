Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 168,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,000. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF makes up 3.6% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 434.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $79,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:NYF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,451. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day moving average of $52.88. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $54.32.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

