Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,751,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

