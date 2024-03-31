Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 87.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of IWB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.03. 858,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,505. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $219.10 and a 52 week high of $288.75.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

