Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
SPYV traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.10. 2,645,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751,738. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average is $45.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
