Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 7.0% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $17,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 25,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 19,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of VBR traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.88. 368,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,024. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $192.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.06.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
