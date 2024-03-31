Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 226 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,580,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,675,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,984,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,918. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.72 and a 200-day moving average of $89.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $63.95 and a 12-month high of $111.96.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.