Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 94 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 692.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.52.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $357.87. 1,074,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,346. The company has a 50-day moving average of $345.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.37. The company has a market capitalization of $136.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.