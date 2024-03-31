Oppenheimer Reiterates Outperform Rating for Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BRZE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.29.

Shares of BRZE opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.21. Braze has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.19.

In other Braze news, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $682,873.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,605,920.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Braze news, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $682,873.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,605,920.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $746,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,547,674.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,471 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,153. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the first quarter valued at about $370,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 81.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 46,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 2,301.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 118,101 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 21.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,860,000 after acquiring an additional 124,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

