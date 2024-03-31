Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Trimmed by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,745 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 1.2% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,599,200,000 after buying an additional 7,883,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Oracle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,514,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,563,980,000 after acquiring an additional 928,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,718,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,982,630,000 after purchasing an additional 635,994 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,409,896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC upped their target price on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Argus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 0.3 %

Oracle stock opened at $125.61 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $89.71 and a 52 week high of $132.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.56.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

