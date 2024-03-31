Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the February 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Performance

OVCHY stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $19.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,263. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.09.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

