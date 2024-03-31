Park Aerospace Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:PKE)

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Park Aerospace has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Park Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of PKE stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.98. Park Aerospace has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $16.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $11.64 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Aerospace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Park Aerospace by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,379,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after buying an additional 66,134 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 796,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Park Aerospace by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Park Aerospace by 620.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 695,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 599,080 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

