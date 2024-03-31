Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

PK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PK

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:PK opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.02. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $18.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $657.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.16 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 217.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 18.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 884,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 136,434 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,109,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,911,000 after purchasing an additional 347,812 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 136.4% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 67,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 39,062 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 200.0% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,088,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 238.5% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 530,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 373,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.