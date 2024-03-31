Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,400 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the February 29th total of 118,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,794.0 days.
Partners Group Stock Performance
Shares of PGPHF remained flat at $1,422.25 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,392.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,287.46. Partners Group has a 52-week low of $860.00 and a 52-week high of $1,492.65.
Partners Group Company Profile
