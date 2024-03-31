Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Patriot Gold Price Performance
Patriot Gold stock remained flat at $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,674. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09. Patriot Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.
Patriot Gold Company Profile
