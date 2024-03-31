Paul Southgate Purchases 2,843 Shares of Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH) Stock

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH – Get Free Report) insider Paul Southgate acquired 2,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of £4,292.93 ($5,425.16).

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of LON:BBH opened at GBX 156.20 ($1.97) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 150.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 141.70. The company has a market cap of £853.87 million and a PE ratio of 976.25. Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 119.40 ($1.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 159.80 ($2.02).

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. Bellevue Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 3,750.00%.

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

