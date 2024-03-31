Pax Dollar (USDP) Market Cap Tops $147.68 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 31st. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $147.68 million and approximately $826,326.76 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001419 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 147,734,649 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

