Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,090 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 8.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 261,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,912,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 25.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after acquiring an additional 18,857 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 12.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,053 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 19.8% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 854,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,651,000 after acquiring an additional 141,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded up $1.79 on Friday, reaching $199.01. 750,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,016. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $374.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.18. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.18.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

