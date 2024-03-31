PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 479,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,839 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 5.0% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $29,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,775,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,915,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.58 and a 200 day moving average of $59.50. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PayPal

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.