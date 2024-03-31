PaySign’s (PAYS) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PAYS. TheStreet upgraded shares of PaySign from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of PaySign from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Get PaySign alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PaySign

PaySign Trading Down 8.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at PaySign

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $193.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54. PaySign has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $4.53.

In other news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 19,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $52,328.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,375,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,730,157.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 51,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $150,309.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,099,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,870,998.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 19,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $52,328.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,375,970 shares in the company, valued at $14,730,157.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 691,570 shares of company stock worth $2,046,811. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PaySign

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in PaySign in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in PaySign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PaySign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in PaySign by 6,091.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in PaySign in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PaySign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, data and analytics, and customer services. The company also offers corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.