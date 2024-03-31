PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

CNXN opened at $65.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.00 and its 200 day moving average is $61.81. PC Connection has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.66.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $696.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.51 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 10.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PC Connection will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from PC Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. PC Connection’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PC Connection by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,026,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,960,000 after acquiring an additional 27,960 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PC Connection by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in PC Connection by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

