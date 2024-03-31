Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Grows Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,153 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands comprises approximately 2.9% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $17,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LVS shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.90.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LVS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.70. 4,729,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,915,775. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.77 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

