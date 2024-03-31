Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,755 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group accounts for 3.7% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. owned about 0.23% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $21,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 51.7% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 312.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 238.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 0.6 %

LSXMK traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,625,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,622. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average of $27.69. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $31.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,188,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,682,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,570,489.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 5,162,408 shares of company stock valued at $154,412,919 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.