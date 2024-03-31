Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Sells 2,906 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies makes up about 3.3% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $19,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $592,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHKP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.01. 443,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,681. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.79 and its 200-day moving average is $149.34. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $117.18 and a twelve month high of $168.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. William Blair upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.70.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

