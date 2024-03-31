PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Receives $92.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFSI. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $91.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.96 and a 200-day moving average of $80.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $56.16 and a 12-month high of $94.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.66.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.75. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $361.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $1,266,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,604 shares in the company, valued at $24,113,545.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $1,266,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,604 shares in the company, valued at $24,113,545.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doug Jones sold 17,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $1,470,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,101.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,802 shares of company stock worth $8,025,358. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,992,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,877,000 after buying an additional 256,717 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,091,000 after buying an additional 556,274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,851,000 after buying an additional 70,178 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,610,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,649,000 after buying an additional 19,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7,011.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 801,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,283,000 after buying an additional 790,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.