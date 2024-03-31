PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 13,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $175.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.44 and a 200-day moving average of $168.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $240.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

