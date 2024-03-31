Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Short Interest Up 53.8% in March

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,153,300 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the February 29th total of 1,399,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 76.9 days.

Perseus Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PMNXF traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 207,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,572. Perseus Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17.

Get Perseus Mining alerts:

Perseus Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.