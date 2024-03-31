Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Short Interest Up 53.8% in March

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,153,300 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the February 29th total of 1,399,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 76.9 days.
Perseus Mining Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PMNXF traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 207,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,572. Perseus Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17.
Perseus Mining Company Profile
