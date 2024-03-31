Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Short Interest Update

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the February 29th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pershing Square Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Pershing Square stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.58. 12,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,861. Pershing Square has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $52.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average is $43.04.

Get Pershing Square alerts:

Pershing Square Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.1456 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Pershing Square’s previous dividend of $0.13.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.