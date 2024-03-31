Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance
NYSE TLK opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average of $24.62. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 15.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.