PFG Advisors Boosts Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:APH traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $115.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,356,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,457. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.30 and a 200 day moving average of $95.48. The stock has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $119.59.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

