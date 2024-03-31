PFG Advisors Boosts Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of UCON traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.60. The stock had a trading volume of 520,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,290. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.32.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

