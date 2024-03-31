PFG Advisors Boosts Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDS. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 71.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDS stock traded up $7.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $454.39. 360,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,554. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $455.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $380.96 and a 12-month high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.79.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.11.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

