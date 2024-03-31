PFG Advisors Buys 10,247 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,247 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 71,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 152,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 26,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 167,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,854,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $41.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,862,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,068,596. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average of $40.21. The company has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.