PFG Advisors Buys 5,542 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $79,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SRLN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.11. 3,848,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,257,936. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.80. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $42.15.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

