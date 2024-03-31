PFG Advisors Decreases Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,875 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 389.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 621,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after acquiring an additional 494,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,104,000 after purchasing an additional 109,463 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 479.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 366,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 302,928 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 44,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 353.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 61,971 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Price Performance

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.89. 47,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,251. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $40.53. The company has a market capitalization of $766.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.17.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

