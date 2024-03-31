PFG Advisors Grows Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,886.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,389. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.43. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $53.32 and a 1 year high of $67.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

