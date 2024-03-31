PFG Advisors Has $1.95 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

PFG Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,518 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $304.71. 111,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,394. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $224.38 and a 12 month high of $308.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $295.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.29.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.