PFG Advisors Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $410.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.28.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

