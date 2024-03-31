PFG Advisors Has $3.23 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,845 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 34.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 386,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,775,000 after buying an additional 99,251 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,006,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $5,264,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $55,443,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 124,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,849,000 after purchasing an additional 94,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $441,870.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,468,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $441,870.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,468,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,583,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 200,244 shares of company stock worth $58,930,611. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $311.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,331,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a PE ratio of 81.49, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $303.39 and a 200-day moving average of $272.53. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.01 and a 12 month high of $327.36.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.33.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

