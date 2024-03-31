PFG Advisors Purchases 278 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

PFG Advisors grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMFL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5,975.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS OMFL traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.23. The stock had a trading volume of 346,550 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2461 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

