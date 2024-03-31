PFG Advisors Purchases 3,543 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

PFG Advisors grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $78,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

VNLA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.50. 559,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,953. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $48.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.20.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1988 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.