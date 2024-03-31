Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA) Plans $0.30 Dividend

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2986 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Price Performance

PAAA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.97. 25,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,881. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a one year low of $49.97 and a one year high of $51.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.61.

Get Pgim Aaa Clo Etf alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pgim Aaa Clo Etf

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 210,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,608,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.