Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (PAAA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2986 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PAAA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.97. The stock had a trading volume of 25,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,881. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $51.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pgim Aaa Clo Etf

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 210,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,608,000.

