PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1512 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

PAB traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 187. PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $39.12 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $905,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,343,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter.

About PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF

The PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (PAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fixed income fund that holds USD-denominated securities issued by both government and corporate entities. These securities must be investment grade and have maturities of more than one year.

