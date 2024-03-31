PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2483 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,302. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $35.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.10.

Institutional Trading of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

