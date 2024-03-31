PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (PFRL) to Issue Dividend of $0.35 on April 5th

PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PFRL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3518 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF Price Performance

PFRL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.01. 17,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,023. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.40. PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.13 and a 52-week high of $51.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PFRL – Free Report) by 274.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,509 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.71% of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF

The PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (PFRL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by investing mainly in senior floating rate loans of any credit quality from around the world. PFRL was launched on May 17, 2022 and is managed by PGIM.

